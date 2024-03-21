Aizawl, Mar 21 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday fielded Lalbiakzama, a retired Mizoram Police Service officer and former state home secretary, as the party's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the northeastern state.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state is scheduled on April 19.

State Congress chief Lal Thanzara announced Lalbiakzama's name in the presence of party leaders and journalists at the Congress Bhavan here.

Lal Thanzara said protection and preservation of Mizo culture and religion would be the party's primary focus during the campaign, which is set to commence on March 28.

Lalbiakzama (64) asserted his commitment to the welfare of Mizoram's people if elected.

He raised concerns about the current state of the country under the BJP-led NDA rule, suggesting the possibility of a change in leadership at the Centre after the polls, particularly with the opposition's united front against BJP ideologies.

Lalbiakzama's career spans notable service in the Mizoram Police Service, including missions to Bosnia and Kosovo as part of UN deployments.

He later transitioned to the state home department, eventually becoming the first MPS officer to hold the position of home secretary.

Following his retirement in 2020, Lalbiakzama joined the Congress ahead of the Mizoram assembly polls in 2023.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has nominated entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the People's Conference (PC) party has selected Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi as its candidate.

The main opposition MNF is expected to announce its candidate soon, with incumbent Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga opting not to contest. The BJP is also set to announce its candidate before the March 27 nomination deadline. PTI

