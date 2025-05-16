Aizawl, May 16 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government was making efforts to enhance digital governance and streamline functioning.

Speaking at the digital transformation conclave in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said his government has launched various platforms to ease public access to services and enhance digital governance.

Notable among them are Mizoram State Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System, Kai Apps, RAMP, SDG dashboard, Mizoram State Project Monitoring dashboard (MPLAN), and e-RAM for online tax and revenue services, he said.

"The government will continue to take steps towards improving governance and serving the people through digital services, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and even cybersecurity and data analytics," he added.

Lalduhoma also noted how a government website was quickly restored recently after being hacked.

The event was organised jointly by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, GovConnect, Google Cloud, and Ilouge Media.

