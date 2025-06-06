Aizawl, Jun 6 (PTI) Mizoram has sufficient rice stocks to meet the requirement during monsoon season, a senior official of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department said on Friday.

The state government has been making massive efforts to ensure that people do not face any food grain shortage during monsoon, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, secretary, Teresa Vanlalhruaii.

She said that sufficient rice stocks are now available in all godowns across the state, where the government used to face transportation challenges during the rainy season.

As retailers may face problems in the distribution of rice during monsoon, the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department in collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has arranged three three-month quotas for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), she said.

Quotas for three months - June, July and August - will be disbursed to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ( AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries under NFSA within this June, she said.

