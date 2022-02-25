Aizawl, Feb 25 (PTI) Mizoram recorded 1,057 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 93 higher than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,11,310, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 655 as three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 1,207 people have recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,03,456, he said.

The fresh 1,057 cases were detected from 5,241 samples with the single-day positivity rate at 20.17 per cent, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 7,199 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.28 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.93 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Friday.

