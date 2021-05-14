Aizawl, May 14 (PTI) Mizoram reported 201 fresh COVID-19 cases, including security personnel and an infant, pushing the tally to 8,377, an official said on Friday.

The state now has 2,150 active cases, while 6,204 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

A total of 23 people have died due to the contagion.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) and one Indian Army personnel, and a three-month-old infant were among those who were infected since Thursday, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 143 infections were reported from Aizawl district and 37 from Lunglei.

Mizoram has conducted 3,39,955 sample tests till date.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 2,31,589 people have been administered the first dose of Covishield in the state.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Aizawl and the district headquarters since May 10.

