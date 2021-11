Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 3 (ANI): Mizoram reported 638 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday.

As per the data shared by the state government at 7 am today, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 6,325.

The daily positivity rate stands at 10.32 per cent.

A total of 1,22,992 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 436 people have succumbed to the virus.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 1,16,231.

38 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 507 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 85 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and eight positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

