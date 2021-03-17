Aizawl, Mar 17 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the inoculation drive in the northeastern state.

Participating in a virtual interaction chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic situation in the country, he raised the issue of the need for more COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Lalthangliana attended the virtual meeting on behalf of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

During the interaction, the health minister talked about the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of the disease.

He apprised the prime minister of the COVID situation in Mizoram and progress of the inoculation drive.

The northeastern state on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, who took its tally to 4,442.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the virus and 10 have succumbed to the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.44 per cent.

Mizoram has so far tested 2,43,889 samples for COVID- 19, and the positivity ratio is at 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 49,415 people, including 15,644 senior citizens and 1,552 with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

Altogether, 10,179 health and 492 frontline workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, she added. PTI

