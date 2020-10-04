Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 4 (ANI): The COVID-19 count of Mizoram stood at 2120, including 1,791 discharges and 329 active cases, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Sunday.

"The state has reported a total of 2,120 cases including 1,791 discharges, 329 active cases. No fatalities due to the coronavirus have been reported here so far," the department tweeted.

Also Read | SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens a Post About Resilience As She Writes 'All Eyes on CBI' (View Post).

Moreover, 19 people were discharged today after recovering from the virus. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is at 84.48 per cent.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Leader Chitra Kishor Wagh Slams UP Police for Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)