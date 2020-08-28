Aizawl, Aug 28 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday as 29 more people, including eight security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new cases have pushed the virus count in the state to 1,003, he said.

Aizawl district reported the maximum number of fresh infections at 26, followed Mamit (two) and Lunglei (one), the official said.

Nineteen new patients have travel history while the remaining cases were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Five Army jawans, two Navy personnel and one from Assam Rifles are among the new patients, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 489, while 514 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 38,534 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, the official added.

