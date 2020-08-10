Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 620 in Mizoram as of Monday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government informed.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 322 cases are active, and 298 have been cured/discharged. No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. Two infected persons have also migrated from the state.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the country's tally to 21,53,011.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll due to the disease to 43,379, the Union health ministry said.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

