Aizawl, Aug 9 (PTI) Mizoram reported 1,061 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 67,971, an official said.

Among the newly-infected patients are 251 children, he said.

The toll rose to 230 as two more people died in the state, he added.

The positivity rate was 10.13 per cent as the fresh cases were detected after testing 10,474 samples.

Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 537, the official said.

There are 12,303 active cases in the state at present, while 55,438 people have recovered.

The recovery rate is 81.42 per cent.

