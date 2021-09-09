Chandigarh, September 9: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Thursday declared the written examination results for the post of a technical assistant. Candidates can check the PSSSB results 2021 on the official website of the board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The board released the list of the shortlisted candidates. MPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results at mpsc.gov.in.

The list consists of details of the selected candidates, including their names, roll numbers, father's name, date of birth and application number. The merit list is in PDF format. The exam was conducted on August 22, 2021, in MCQ format for 5338 candidates. There was a negative marking for every wrong answer. IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at ibps.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the board - sssb.punjab.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link for Technical Assistant under the "Results" section.

The merit list will appear on the screen.

Using Ctrl+F check your roll number in the list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies. The answer key for the exam was also released by the PSSSB. Notably, the board also released the provisional answer keys for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Clerk exam.

