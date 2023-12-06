Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 6 (ANI): Baryl Vanneihsangi, who became the youngest woman MLA to be elected to the Mizoram Assembly at the age of 32, on Tuesday made a compelling argument for the involvement of more women in the system of governance after winning from the Aizawl South-III constituency.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Vanneihsangi said gender is no bar for a woman to take up and pursue anything of her choice and follow her passion.

"I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn't stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue. It doesn't prevent us from taking up something that we are passionate about. My message to them is that regardless of which community or social strata they belong to, if they want to take up something they should just go for it," the state's youngest woman MLA told ANI.

Representing the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Vanneihsangi secured a comfortable victory over F Lalnunmawia of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), bagging a total of 9,370 votes.

Dedicating her victory to the people, she urged them to join her in working towards the development of the state without indulging in nepotism and corruption.

"I dedicate my victory to the people, who voted for change. The people wanted a change of regime, one that could bring about development across sectors. So, I would attribute this victory to all the people who cast their votes in our favour. I urge everyone to come forward and join hands with us in our common pursuit for the betterment and development of the state while refraining from personal favours, nepotism and corruption. Be honest and be right," the ZPM MLA told ANI.

Apart from Vanneihsangi, two other women leaders also won the people's mandate, making their maiden entry to the state legislature.

Lalrinpuii, also from the ZPM, won from Lunglei East while Pravo Chakma from the outgoing MNF emerged victorious from West Tuipui.

In the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections, the votes for which were counted on Monday, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), led by Lalduhoma, a retired police officer who was part of the security detail of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, secured absolute majority, winning 27 seats.

The MNF, a partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, lost significant political ground in the Northeast state, with Chief Minister Zoramthanga losing the Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of the ZPM by 2,101 votes.

Mizoram's political landscape had been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.

The president of the MNF, Zoramthanga stood out as one of the most prominent figures in this election.

He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until the Congress won in 2008 and 2013. (ANI)

