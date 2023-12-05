Patna, December 5: A three-year-old toddler was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, after committing the crime, also stabbed her private part using a blade. The victim was found in an injured condition in a garden and had admitted in the Sadar hospital Khagaria and her condition is extremely serious. The incident occurred in a village coming under Mansi police station in the district. Bihar Shocker: Months After Wedding, Pregnant Woman Killed by Husband in Vaishali

The police said that the victim was sleeping with her mother on Monday night when someone entered her house, picked her up, and took her to a nearby garden where he sexually assaulted her. He also stabbed her private part and fled from the spot. When family members did not find the toddler on the bed, they searched everywhere and finally spotted in a garden in a semi-naked position on Tuesday morning. She was profusely bleeding from the private parts.

"We have received a complaint in this matter. The victim is not identifying the accused. Her treatment is underway in Sadar hospital. We are making efforts to identify the accused on the basis of scientific evidence we have collected from the crime scene as well as from the body of the victim," Mansi police station SHO Manok Kumar said.

