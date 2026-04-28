India News | MK Stalin Enjoys Cycling Around Kodaikanal's Star-shaped Lake, Interacts with Tourists and Party Workers

Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin enthusiastically went on a cycling trip around the star-shaped lake in Kodaikanal on Tuesday, enjoying the cool weather and scenic surroundings.

The Chief Minister had arrived in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district last Saturday along with his family for a short vacation.

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This morning, the temperature around the lake ranged between 11°C and 13°C, with a layer of mist seen hovering over the lake's surface, adding to the pleasant atmosphere.

Enjoying the pleasant and cool weather of the region and admiring the mist-covered lake, the Chief Minister continued his morning walk for the third consecutive day.

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From early morning, a large number of tourists, members of the public, and party workers had gathered near the lake to catch a glimpse of him. He interacted with them, smiling and taking selfies and photographs, while continuing his walk for about 2 kilometres.

Following this, he also went on a cycling trip around the lake. Tourists, the general public, and party cadres present along the lake road watched his cycling with great enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is reportedly travelling to Dubai for a short duration following the completion of polling of the assembly polls.

He departed from Chennai International Airport on Friday morning, along with his family.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will win as he exercised his right to vote at the polling station in Chennai, urging people to do the same.

"Just like I exercised my right, everyone must fulfil their democratic duty, it is important...Tamil Nadu will win," he said.

Along with CM, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

MK Stalin contested elections in his bastion, the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Stalin is facing a serious multi-cornered challenge from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan, along with NTK's Soundara Pandian Louther Seth. This has turned Kolathur into a high-voltage triangular contest, with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK attempting to disrupt traditional vote banks while the AIADMK seeks to reclaim lost ground.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)