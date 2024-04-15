Noida, Apr 15 (PTI) A sum of Rs 3 lakh in cash was seized from a man in Noida on Monday under the rules of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections, as total such seizures crossed over Rs 83 lakh, officials said.

In a statement, the police said a checking drive is underway across Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"On Monday, the police intercepted a yellow Delhi-registered Maruti Brezza car at the Bhangel market in Phase 2 Police Station area. Two occupants were found inside the car and Rs 3 lakh unaccounted for cash seized from them after inquiry," a police spokesperson said.

"The men in the car were identified as Haroon Rashid and Shamim Ahmed, both residents of Delhi," the spokesperson said.

A local election officer told PTI that till Monday, Rs 83,47,250 in unaccounted for cash had been seized from across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

The constituency goes to polls on April 26.

