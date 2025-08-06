Chandigarh [India], August 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a tehsil-level nowcast for parts of Punjab and Haryana, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The alert, issued early in the morning, remains valid from 7:14 am to 10:14 am.

In Punjab, thunderstorm activity along with moderate rainfall and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h is very likely in tehsils including Kharar, Rupnagar, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar and Nangal. Light rain is expected across a wider region of the state.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Alleges She Was Raped Inside Washroom of Gorakhpur Express Train, Police Probe Reveals Wounds to Private Parts Were From Consensual Sex With Boyfriend.

Light to moderate rainfall may also occur in Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Khamanon, Ludhiana East, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Phagwara, Jalandhar-I, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Mukerian, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

In neighbouring state Haryana, moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is very likely in areas such as Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, and Kalka. Light rainfall may occur in Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Radaur, Barara, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Kalka, and Chandigarh.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Flash Floods, Landslides Block Uttarkashi-Harsil Road; Rescue and Clearance Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Although no formal weather warning has been issued for the morning hours, the IMD has urged residents to remain alert to rapidly changing conditions and advised caution during outdoor activities, especially in storm-prone or low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, on August 4, the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh issued a broader weather alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between August 4 and August 6.

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the coming days. Light to moderate showers are likely at a few places on August 4, followed by a significant increase in rainfall over northern and eastern Punjab, northern, eastern and southern Haryana, and Chandigarh from August 5 onwards.

The department has warned of potential impacts including waterlogging in low-lying areas, damage to standing or harvested crops kept in the open, disruptions to power and water supply, traffic congestion due to slippery roads and poor visibility, and a rise in water levels in seasonal rivers and drains. Temporary or weak structures may also be at risk. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)