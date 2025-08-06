Mumbai, August 06: A 30-year-old woman’s claim of being raped aboard a moving train has been found to be fabricated after a detailed investigation by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The case, which initially prompted swift police action, is now set to be closed.

On July 13, Dadar GRP received an alert from a public hospital where the woman was admitted with injuries to her private parts. She informed authorities that she had travelled from Prayagraj to Mumbai by Gorakhpur Express and was attacked by an unknown man inside the train’s washroom. According to her, the alleged attacker entered the lavatory while she was inside, latched the door and raped her. Mumbai Horror: Man Rapes and Impregnates Minor Sister-in-Law in Bandra, Wife Helps Him Cover Up Crime; Both Arrested.

The woman reportedly refused to formally lodge a complaint fearing social stigma. Police, however, registered a First Information Report (FIR) suo motu due to the gravity of the allegations. They also enlisted the help of an NGO to counsel her and pursued a thorough investigation. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Drugs and Rapes Doctor, Leaks Sex Assault Video on Social Media After She Refuses Sexual Favours in Maharashtra’s Kharghar; Accused Arrested.

Multiple teams examined CCTV footage from railway stations, traced her journey, and interviewed potential witnesses. Eventually, police discovered that the woman had in fact travelled to Mumbai with her boyfriend, and the two had checked into a guest house on July 12. The injuries she sustained occurred during consensual sex.

Authorities said she concocted the train assault story to hide her relationship from her family. After receiving medical treatment, she returned to her hometown. Following her admission and based on collected evidence, police concluded the complaint was false and will now initiate case closure proceedings.

