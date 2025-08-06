Dehradun, August 6: Rescue and clearance operations are in full swing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, blocking several stretches of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear debris and restore connectivity in the affected areas. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the site of the incident.

Due to the cloudburst, the road at Bhatwadi on the Uttarkashi-Harsil route has been completely washed out. The road towards Harsil remained blocked through the night. Dharali, the location where the cloudburst caused significant damage, is approximately 50 kilometres from the site. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Indian Army Intensifies Rescue Operations As Flash Floods Trigger Devastation in Uttarakhand's Dharali (See Pics and Video).

Flash Floods, Landslides Block Uttarkashi-Harsil Road

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to a cloudburst, the Uttarkashi-Harsil road in Bhatwadi has been completely washed out. The road towards Harsil was completely blocked the entire night. Dharali, where the cloudburst incident took place yesterday, is 50 km away from here. pic.twitter.com/mMiph62GCM — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Blocked roads being cleared after landslides hit various places on the Uttarkashi-Harsil road. pic.twitter.com/SPzGsv3yUE — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

In a related development, a cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi has prompted swift action from rescue teams. On Tuesday, the cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi district, sweeping away homes, shops and roads. Several people are feared missing. Two cloudburst incidents were reported, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, resulting in widespread destruction. Dharali bore the brunt of the damage. The region also experienced mudslides and further flash flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, particularly in the hill districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation," PM Modi posted on X on Tuesday. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Over 130 Rescued As Flash Floods Trigger Devastation in Uttarakhand; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Assures Full Support to Affected People.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all necessary Central assistance and directed the deployment of NDRF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended support and spoke to CM Dhami over the phone. Chief Minister Dhami, who returned from Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the disaster, headed directly to the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun. He has been coordinating relief and rescue efforts along with senior officials of the administration and police.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that restoring electricity was among the government's top priorities and that work was being carried out on a war footing. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the central government will help us in every way. Home Minister has also assured us, and I thank him too," he said. "Our effort is to ensure that all types of services are available there. The electricity department and our Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam are working together there. Restoring electricity is also our priority. It will be done by tonight. Along with this, the towers have also been affected. Due to the connectivity issues, phone and Internet facilities have been disrupted there, so we are taking immediate action. The people facing this natural disaster have the government's support. The government will provide all kinds of support to all of them..." he added.

