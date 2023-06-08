New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday rejected the Congress' criticism of the government following its announcement of the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, saying the central dispensation has created an environment of agriculture revolution in the country with its policies.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said the government has effected record rise in the MSP for crops and called the recent hike historic.

This is the first government which has within a decade increased the MSP five times. The agriculture budget has been jacked up 5.7 times and while over 1 lakh crore has been allocated for developing agriculture resources, he said.

It has implemented the Swaminathan commission report, Shukla said and accused the Congress of ignoring the agriculture sector during its decades long rule.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had earlier attacked the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of "betraying" farmers by only announcing minimum support price but never procuring their produce at those rates.

