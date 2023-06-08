New Delhi, June 8: A Lieutenant Colonel, who was posted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, was court-martialled by the Army after he was held guilty for having an 'inappropriate relationship' with a woman clerk at the academy, and donating sperm for her in-vitro fertility treatment.

The General Court Martial (GCM) of the officer concluded on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. The officer has been awarded forfeiture of three years service for the purpose of substantive rank of Lt Colonel, three years seniority of rank and three years service for increased pay. Gurugram Honeytrap Case: Woman, Man Arrested for Extorting Rs 50,000; Victim Met Accused Through Dating App Bumble, Says Police.

The GCM against the Lt Colonel commenced on April 11. The Lt Colonel belongs to the Army Educational Corps. At the time of the incident, the officer was posted at IMA Dehradun.

The officer developed a relationship with the woman clerk working in the IMA. The husband of the female clerk is posted as Havildar of the Corps of Engineers. At the same time, the Lt Colonel was married and has two children.

During the court martial proceedings, it was revealed that the Lt Colonel had accompanied the woman on several occasions for her in-vitro fertility treatment and also donated sperm.

The woman filed a complaint with the police and subsequently with the Army authorities after the officer stopped contacting her following his transfer from the IMA. The officer was given a chance to defend himself during the court martial. The accused officer was defended by two defence counsel. Meerut Murder Video: Woman Lawyer Shot Dead; Ex-Husband, His Father Arrested.

During proceedings, the Lt Colonel initially pleaded 'not guilty'. However, after the woman provided evidence, including Whatsapp chats and phone recordings, the officer withdrew his plea of 'not guilty' and pleaded 'guilty to all the charges'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).