New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Drugs are the biggest scourge for the youth and the Modi government is striking narco-cartels ruthlessly and bringing back the addicted youth to normal life with empathy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Shah said this while extending greetings to the warriors and allies in the battle for 'drug-free Bharat' on the occasion of 'International Day Against Drug Abuse'.

"Drugs are the biggest scourge for our youth. The Modi government is heading with a whole-of-government approach to this threat, striking narco-cartels ruthlessly and bringing back addicted youth to normal life with empathy," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister hoped that the day will further fortify the country's resolve against the menace of drug abuse.

