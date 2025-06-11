New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the completion of his 11 years in office, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and said that PM Modi's entire politics has been of "disintegration and division".

The former Chhattisgarh CM targeted the incumbent BJP government and said that in the past 11 years, the BJP leaders have made a lot of "noise" but their every scheme has failed and gone up in "smoke'.

"In these 11 years, BJP leaders are making a lot of noise, giving fiery speeches, but if we see what they have achieved in these 11 years, then every scheme has completely failed and gone up in smoke. Modi ji's entire politics has been of disintegration and division", Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

He attacked the BJP and said that they have engaged in the "politics of disintegration and division." The Congress leader added that all the communities in the country are feeling insecure, and PM Modi's speeches add fuel to the fire.

"Look at the history of 11 years, the ruling BJP has done the politics of disintegration and division, and people of all communities in the whole country are feeling insecure, and the Prime Minister is repeatedly adding fuel to the fire with his speeches", he added.

Bhupesh Baghel accused the Union Government of atrocities against tribals and Dalits. He stated that PM Modi doesn't take any action against his party people who insult women, tribals and army officials.

"They are not perturbed by the atrocities on Dalits and tribals. They enjoy insulting people. Even if their people insult, torture Dalits, harass women-tribals and insult army officers, they do not take any action against them", he told reporters.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his completion of 11 years in office. Kharge criticised PM Modi and said he has never seen a PM who tells so many lies.

The Congress President said that he has been in politics for 65 years, and alleged that PM Modi is deceiving the youth and taking votes by luring the poor.

"I have been saying this in Parliament for a long time, and I have never seen a Prime Minister who lies so much, makes so many mistakes, traps people, deceives the youth, and takes votes by trapping people. I have been in politics for 65 years. He has lied on everything and not even one has been implemented", Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. (ANI)

