Kolkata, July 3 (PTI) Calling China a "modern day devil", Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit will "invigorate" the armed forces but demanded that the government acknowledge Chinese intrusion into Indian territory.

The Bengal Congress leader said the Modi government should not be in "denial" over the incursion by the Chinese military into Indian territory.

Sending a strong message to China, Modi on Friday said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces. His assertion came during his surprise visit to Ladakh region amid the tense border standoff between the militaries of the two countries in the frozen heights of the cold desert.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in armed combat in the Galwan Valley during the violent face-off last month on the normally peaceful border. There were military casualties on the Chinese side as well.

"Sh@narendramodi Ji your surprise visit to Leh will certainly invigorate our army-men in Ladakh, now you will also appreciate the largescale Chinese intrusions in our side of LOAC unlike all-party meeting's statement," Chowdhury said in a tweet.

"Chinese are the modern devils; they should be evicted lock stock and barrel from the strategic/tactical heights occupied after the transgression. No amount of homilies /'Probachan' by you will inspire them to dismount from those heights," he wrote on Twitter.

"Just kick them out, till then India will not take rest@narendramodi," he said in a series of tweets.

Later, while speaking to reporters in Kolkata, the five-time Congress MP from Murshidabad district, said the prime minister should accept that there has been large-scale intrusion by the Chinese army into Indian territory.

"Every day we are seeing satellite images of Chinese army occupying our territory. I think the prime minister should accept that there has been large-scale intrusion by the Chinese army," he told reporters.

