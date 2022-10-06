Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): Ashish Kapoor, an Assistant Inspector General of Punjab Police was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau Punjab on Thursday in connection with allegations of unaccounted wealth.

The vigilance team had raided the officer's house a few days back. The team had seized his phone, laptop, pen drive and many other documents from his house.

The officer was finally arrested from his residence today. Further investigation is on in the case. (ANI)

