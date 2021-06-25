Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Private hospital chain Fortis Healthcare on Friday said it has rolled out the Sputnik V, the third anti-coronavirus vaccine approved for use in India, for eligible people.

It said it rolled out the vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Mohali as part of its limited pilot soft launch.

Around 200 people received the jab on Friday of the two-dose vaccine.

The registration for the vaccination can be done through the CoWin and Aarogya Setu applications, a statement issued by the Fortis said.

The vaccine stock has been directly procured by Fortis from Dr Reddy's Laboratories, in accordance with the government guidelines and has been priced at Rs 1,145 per dose, it said.

“While Fortis Hospital Mohali continues to administer Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, Sputnik V is also being made available to the public,” it said.

Fortis Healthcare ramped up its vaccination drive after vaccines were opened to all age groups above 18.

Zonal Director, Fortis hospital, Mohali, Abhijit Singh said, “Ours is the first hospital in the region to start vaccination for Sputnik V for the general public.”

“The first day of the vaccination got a good response from the people as around 200 people were vaccinated till Friday evening,” he said.

Notably, Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine.

