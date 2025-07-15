Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The heavy rains during the monsoon season has affected life and property in parts of Himachal Pradesh and has claimed 106 lives between June 20 and July 15, 2025, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Out of the total fatalities, 62 deaths have been directly attributed to rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and falls, while 44 people have died in road accidents during the same period.

The SDMA's cumulative damage report indicates 62 rain-related deaths includes 15 in cloudburst incidents, 12 from falling from heights (trees/rocks), 11 due to drowning, 8 in flash floods, 5 each from electrocution and snake bites and 1 each in landslides and fire.

Forty four road accident deaths were reported across all districts, with Mandi (4), Kullu (7), and Kinnaur (5) among the most affected.

In addition to the loss of human lives, the report highlights extensive damage to property and infrastructure. Over 293 pucca and 91 kaccha houses fully damaged, nearly 850 hectares of agricultural land affected, public property losses valued at over Rs 81 crore, including roads, water supply, power infrastructure, health and education buildings.

The SDMA and district authorities have been engaged in continuous rescue and relief operations, with emergency services, NDRF, and local administration actively responding to multiple incidents across the state.

The disaster management authorities have appealed to the public to stay alert and follow safety advisories as heavy rainfall continues in various regions. (ANI)

