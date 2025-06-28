Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The monsoon season has claimed 34 lives and caused widespread destruction across Himachal Pradesh, with cumulative damages estimated at Rs 7,119.27 lakh as of June 28, according to a report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department.

"Between June 20 and June 28, 2025, a total of 34 human lives have been lost due to various rain-related incidents. Additionally, 74 individuals were injured, and 136 cases of animal deaths have been reported across the state," the SEOC said in its latest cumulative damage statement.

The disaster management authority also confirmed that 38 houses have been fully damaged, and another 136 partially damaged during this period. Losses to public infrastructure--roads, water supply, power lines, health and education buildings--have been recorded at Rs 3,856.56 lakh, while damage to private property, including homes and livestock shelters, amounts to Rs 3,076.03 lakh.

Kangra district recorded the highest number of deaths (12), with fatalities resulting from flash floods, landslides, and electrocution. Chamba, Bilaspur, Una, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and others also reported human casualties.

Una and Solan districts reported the highest property losses among private structures.

Kullu district saw notable destruction to agricultural land and power infrastructure.

Private property loss has been reported to be Rs 3,076.03 lakh, public property loss is reported at Rs 3,856.56 lakh and the total estimated loss is Rs 7,119.27 lakh.

The cumulative statement shows multiple fatalities were caused by flash floods (7), drowning (4), electrocution (2), and other accidental causes (4). Notably, no deaths were reported due to cloudbursts, lightning, or fire this season so far.

The SEOC stated that "the highest damage has been reported to infrastructure under the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and Power sectors."

As the monsoon intensifies across hilly terrains, the Himachal Pradesh government has placed emergency services on high alert. District administrations have been directed to expedite restoration efforts and provide immediate relief to affected families.

The SEOC continues to monitor the evolving situation, urging residents to stay cautious, especially in landslide- and flood-prone zones. (ANI)

