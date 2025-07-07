Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Around 14 people have lost their lives and 28 others remain missing as relentless monsoon activity continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh over the last six days. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed that the majority of these casualties were caused by rain-induced disasters, including cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods, with Mandi district emerging as the worst-affected region.

Officials stated that out of the 14 fatalities, 12 resulted from weather-related disasters, while the other two were due to road accidents caused by heavy rain.

Also Read | Failed Love Affair in Sangareddy: Youth Stabs Girl to Death After Argument, Turns Knife on Himself, in Critical Condition.

"The state has witnessed 14 human deaths, 28 persons missing, and five injured during the past six days of monsoon activity. Most of these incidents are rain-related, especially in Mandi district, which has been the worst hit," the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre said in its 7 PM situation report issued on Monday.

The maximum damage and casualties have been reported from the Mandi district, where flash floods and cloudbursts triggered by intense rainfall destroyed homes, bridges, shops and cowsheds. According to the report, over 466 houses and 457 cowsheds were damaged, along with 92 shops, 31 vehicles, and 14 bridges.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Mandi BJP MP Kangna Ranaut Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Her Lok Sabha Constituency After Facing Flak Within Party, Draws Local Anger (See Pics).

Rescue efforts are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, and the ITBP, with multiple teams deployed across the region, especially in Mandi's Thunag, Gohar, and Karsog subdivisions.

As per the SDMA, more than 525 people have been relocated to 12 relief camps, and over 2,355 ration kits have been distributed. Immediate relief worth Rs 43.75 lakh has been sanctioned.

A total of 28 persons, including entire families, remain missing in incidents reported from Siyanj, Thunag, and Gohar. Around 290 individuals have been rescued from high-risk areas, including 100-150 people evacuated from the Pandoh market due to the rising levels of the Beas River.

In a particularly tragic incident at Siyanj (Gohar), nine people were washed away in a cloudburst; only four bodies have been recovered so far.

The report also notes extensive damage to public infrastructure. A hydroelectric project at Patikri suffered significant damage due to flash flooding. Restoration work continues on a war footing with over 2,000 personnel, 169 machines, and tanker supply lines engaged across the affected zones.

The ongoing rainfall has also led to the death of 446 livestock animals, highlighting a severe blow to the rural agrarian economy of the state.

Officials have warned of continuing rainfall and urged people living in vulnerable zones to remain alert. Additional drone teams have been deployed to trace missing persons along the Beas River.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and all emergency services are on high alert," the State Emergency Operation Centre said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)