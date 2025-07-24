New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): As the monsoon session enters its fourth day, the Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the scheduled tribes reservation bill for Goa and the Merchant Shipping Bill, on Thursday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for consideration and passage.

"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 for consideration and passage.

The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

The standing committees of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Communications and Information Technology will also table their reports on action taken by the government on the recommendations made by these panels on the various subjects.

Earlier, amid continued uproar and protests from the Opposition MPs on the third day of the monsoon session over the Bihar Special Intensive revision, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till July 24. Both Houses will again meet at 11 am on Thursday.

The Parliament session will continue till August 21. (ANI)

