Bhopal, July 24: A Crime Branch team arrested two individuals with MD drugs in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal in a recent operation under the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori' campaign, recovered weapons and also found objectionable videos of women from the accused's mobile, an official said. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, "Crime Branch Bhopal is continuously taking action against narcotics substances and an awareness campaign is also being run across the state on the instructions of DGP 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori'. Under the campaign, the Crime Branch team has confiscated a large quantity of Ganja, MD drugs and other narcotic substances."

The Crime Branch team received information about the smuggling of MD drugs, following which, the team verified the lead and apprehended two persons in the city, Additional DCP Chauhan said. "Upon interrogating the accused, some more names have been revealed. The team have recovered drugs, weapons and confiscated vehicles from the accused. Additionally, objectionable videos of women have been found on the mobile of one of the accused, identified as Yaseen Ahmed. A few videos with arms, some drug photos and apart from this, some videos of assaulting the public and intimidating them were also found in the mobile," he said. Drug Smuggling Racket Busted: Army Constable, Girlfriend Nabbed in Delhi for Running Interstate Opium Racket.

He added that efforts would be made to identify the victims. In the meantime, he also appealed that if any victim provides information or makes a complaint to the police, concerned police station or crime branch or via telephone, then it will be included in the investigation further. Both accused have been remanded, and they will be interrogated to know more about the people involved in the racket. So further action into the matter will be taken based on the facts revealed," the officer said. CISF Foils ‘Largest-Ever’ Gold Smuggling Bid at Surat Airport, Seizes 28 kg of Gold Paste From Couple Arriving From Dubai.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS act and arms act and started investigation into the matter, he added. Madhya Pradesh Police is running a 15-day statewide anti-drug awareness campaign "Nashe Se Doori - Hai Zaroori" from July 15, aiming to make the public aware of the effects of drug abuse and continuously taking action to curb the supply and use of narcotic substances.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)