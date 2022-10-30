New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other officials regarding an accident in the state's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said he is "deeply saddened" by the accident which took place earlier in the day when the bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

As per eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.

Expressing grief over the incident, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, "The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims."

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi, and sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has also asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected.

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

