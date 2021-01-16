Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that after seeing the results of COVID-19 vaccination today, many more people will turn up to get inoculated.

"After seeing the results of COVID-19 vaccination today, many more people will turn up to get inoculated. We will export the vaccines to other countries also as India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," said Singh in Lucknow while speaking to the reporters.

"I met the doctors and health workers here to congratulate the entire medical fraternity. PM Modi has put a lot of effort in this direction. He accepted the COVID pandemic as a challenge since the beginning. We witnessed a shortage of ventilators, PPE kits etc but today we have a sufficient number of labs, etc in the country," he added.

Earlier today, the minister while addressing the attendees at the foundation laying ceremony of a new hospital at Headquater Central Command said that the world never imagined it will have to deal with the pandemic, but in India, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, precautionary measures started on time.

"Today vaccination drive has started. India has developed its own vaccine, and many others are in the development process. We will not only fulfill our own demand for vaccines but also supply it to different parts of the world because, for India, the whole world is a family," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world's biggest vaccination drive in India against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. (ANI)

