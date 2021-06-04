New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): After some media reports suggesting a shortage of vaccines in Tamil Nadu, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that more than 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu as on June 2.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also informed that as many as 93.3 lakh doses have been consumed in Tamil Nadu so far.

"There have been some Media Reports suggesting a shortage of vaccines in Tamil Nadu. These reports are factually incorrect and without any basis. As on June 2, more than 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu, of which 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed. Total 7.24 lakhs doses are currently available with the state," the Ministry said in a press statement.

The Ministry further said, "Tamil Nadu has also been provided information of the total number of doses of vaccines available to the state from the Government of India channel, free of cost, for the first and second fortnight of June. Total 7.48 lakh vaccine doses for Tamil were available through the Government of India channel from June 1 to June 15 and additional 18.36 lakh vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu are also available through the Government of India channel from June 15 to June 30."

The government of India has been supporting the efforts of States and UTs for an effective Vaccination drive under the Whole of Government approach since January 16, this year. In order to streamline the availability of vaccine doses, the Central Government has been constantly in touch with the vaccine manufacturers and has opened up different procurement options for States/ UTs since May 1.

The press statement added, the allocation is based on the total availability of the COVID Vaccines and average consumption by the State/UT. Tamil Nadu has been further communicated regarding the number of doses available for the State under the new Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy for 18-44 years of age. Total 16.83 lakhs vaccine doses are available in Phase III to cover the 18-44 years population for the month of June 2021. (ANI)

