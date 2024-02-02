New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), the estimated number of cervical cancer cases in the country in 2023 was more than 3.4 lakh, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha,

Also Read | BMC Budget 2024-25: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Focusses Big on Mumbai Infra Projects, To Dip Into Reserves for Expenses.

Minister of State for Health Satya Pal Singh Baghel said the Centre's Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to the states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) as part of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The support is provided on the basis of the proposals received from the states and subject to the resource envelope, the minister said.

Also Read | Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion and awareness generation for prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, he added.

Under the NP-NCD, 753 district NCD clinics and 6,237 community health centre NCD clinics have been set up.

A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs, such as diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, has been rolled out under the NHM and also as a part of comprehensive primary healthcare, Baghel said.

Under the initiative, those aged above 30 years are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers -- cervical, breast and oral.

Screening for these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Arogya Mandir, the minister informed the Lok Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)