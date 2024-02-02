Mumbai, February 2: A couple from Mumbai's Borivali has filed a police complaint against three people from Kolhapur, who allegedly cheated them of Rs 70.5 lakh on the pretext of investing in foreign exchange (forex) trading. The accused had befriended the couple through a temple priest, who claimed that they were his devotees.

The Free Press Journal reported that the victims, Meenal Seth (38), a homemaker, and her husband Deepakkumar Seth, visited a temple in Karnataka in 2021, where they met Jain Muni Namit Sagar. The couple started seeking his advice on various matters and developed trust in him. In 2022, the priest introduced them to Deshbhushan Deshmane, Pritam Deshmane and Rajendra Nelrlikar, who he said were experienced forex traders and could help them earn good returns. Mumbai: Borivali-Based CA Arrested for 'Rs 3,000-Crore Scam Involving Corporate House' Post on X, Uploading Company's Bank Statement.

Trio Dupes Mumbai Couple for Over Rs 70 Lakh

The trio met the couple several times in Mumbai and Kolhapur and showed them fake documents and certificates to prove their expertise in forex trading. They convinced the couple to invest in their schemes, promising them high profits. The couple transferred a total of Rs 72.5 lakh to the trio’s bank accounts in different instalments from April 2022 to August 2022. However, they did not receive any returns or updates on their investments.

Couple File Complaint

When the couple asked for their money back, the trio gave them false assurances and excuses. In May 2023, Nelrlikar gave them a cheque of Rs 18 lakh, which bounced due to insufficient funds. The couple then realised that they had been duped and approached the police. Mumbai Credit Card Fraud: Aeronautical Engineer Dupes Yoga Teacher of Nearly Rs 50,000 on Pretext of Redeeming Credit Card Points.

The police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the trio and are investigating their whereabouts. The police have also found out that the trio had cheated several other people in a similar manner, amounting to more than Rs 5 crore. The police suspect that the temple priest was also involved in the racket and are probing his role.

