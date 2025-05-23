Cricket

Live Score
RCB vs SRH 65 T20 (N) Match
RCB
VS
SRH
Toss won by RCB and elected to Field

India News | More Than Week After Release by Pakistan, BSF Jawan from Bengal Reaches Home

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who returned to India on May 14 after being released by Pakistan Rangers, reached his residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday evening.

  • Videos
    Chennai Girl Lands in Hospital After Mistaking Piece of Glass for Ice Cube in Boba Drink From ‘Frozen Bottle’, Mother Alleges Insensitive Response From Company in Now-Deleted LinkedIn Post Chennai Girl Lands in Hospital After Mistaking Piece of Glass for Ice Cube in Boba Drink From ‘Frozen Bottle’, Mother Alleges Insensitive Response From Company in Now-Deleted LinkedIn Post
    • Close
    Search

    Cricket

    Live Score
    RCB vs SRH 65 T20 (N) Match
    RCB
    VS
    SRH
    Toss won by RCB and elected to Field

    India News | More Than Week After Release by Pakistan, BSF Jawan from Bengal Reaches Home

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who returned to India on May 14 after being released by Pakistan Rangers, reached his residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday evening.

    Agency News PTI| May 23, 2025 07:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | More Than Week After Release by Pakistan, BSF Jawan from Bengal Reaches Home

    Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who returned to India on May 14 after being released by Pakistan Rangers, reached his residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday evening.

    Shaw was held captive in the neighbouring country for nearly three weeks.

    Also Read | BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s Assembly Membership Terminated After Conviction in Criminal Case.

    Earlier in the day, Purnam arrived at Howrah station, where he was greeted by his family and well-wishers with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.'

    His father, Bholenath Shaw, who had been waiting for hours on the platform, hugged him tightly.

    Also Read | Asteroid Warning by NASA: Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid 2003 MH4 To Come Dangerously Close to Earth on May 24; Will It Hit Us?.

    Security personnel quickly formed a cordon around Shaw and his family as hundreds of people tried to shake his hand and offer greetings.

    A visibly exhausted yet smiling Shaw told the jostling media, "I am happy to be back and to meet my near and dear ones."

    Shaw and his family were then escorted in battery-operated cars to the car parking stand adjacent to the Howrah station's new complex.

    Upon reaching his hometown Rishra, they were welcomed by people and a band playing patriotic tunes.

    The local club near his home was decorated with strings of tiny coloured bulbs, creating a festive atmosphere.

    His wife Rajani Shaw, who is expecting, struggled to hold back tears as neighbours and family members exchanged sweets in celebration.

    "He has been serving the nation as a paramilitary personnel for 17 years. He will return to the frontiers again. We are proud of him as a brave warrior, one of those guarding the nation's borders," said Rajani, overwhelmed with emotion.

    As Purnam stepped into his home, words failed him. His brother, Rahul Shaw, exclaimed, "It feels like Diwali has returned to our area."

    Purnam had returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border on the evening of May 14.

    The BSF constable had been taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

    His accidental crossing came just a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which had further heightened border tensions. PTI SUS

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img
    Agency News PTI| May 23, 2025 07:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | More Than Week After Release by Pakistan, BSF Jawan from Bengal Reaches Home

    Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who returned to India on May 14 after being released by Pakistan Rangers, reached his residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday evening.

    Shaw was held captive in the neighbouring country for nearly three weeks.

    Also Read | BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s Assembly Membership Terminated After Conviction in Criminal Case.

    Earlier in the day, Purnam arrived at Howrah station, where he was greeted by his family and well-wishers with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.'

    His father, Bholenath Shaw, who had been waiting for hours on the platform, hugged him tightly.

    Also Read | Asteroid Warning by NASA: Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid 2003 MH4 To Come Dangerously Close to Earth on May 24; Will It Hit Us?.

    Security personnel quickly formed a cordon around Shaw and his family as hundreds of people tried to shake his hand and offer greetings.

    A visibly exhausted yet smiling Shaw told the jostling media, "I am happy to be back and to meet my near and dear ones."

    Shaw and his family were then escorted in battery-operated cars to the car parking stand adjacent to the Howrah station's new complex.

    Upon reaching his hometown Rishra, they were welcomed by people and a band playing patriotic tunes.

    The local club near his home was decorated with strings of tiny coloured bulbs, creating a festive atmosphere.

    His wife Rajani Shaw, who is expecting, struggled to hold back tears as neighbours and family members exchanged sweets in celebration.

    "He has been serving the nation as a paramilitary personnel for 17 years. He will return to the frontiers again. We are proud of him as a brave warrior, one of those guarding the nation's borders," said Rajani, overwhelmed with emotion.

    As Purnam stepped into his home, words failed him. His brother, Rahul Shaw, exclaimed, "It feels like Diwali has returned to our area."

    Purnam had returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border on the evening of May 14.

    The BSF constable had been taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

    His accidental crossing came just a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which had further heightened border tensions. PTI SUS

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    roston chase
    500+K+ searches
    sunrisers hyderabad vs royal challengers bengaluru match scorecard
    200000+K+ searches
    mayank agarwal
    20000+K+ searches
    dear lottery result today
    2000+K+ searches
    kcet result 2025
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    roston chase
    500+K+ searches
    sunrisers hyderabad vs royal challengers bengaluru match scorecard
    200000+K+ searches
    mayank agarwal
    20000+K+ searches
    dear lottery result today
    2000+K+ searches
    kcet result 2025
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel