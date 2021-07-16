New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has complimented the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for bringing about over 65 per cent saving in departmental expenditure during the April-June quarter of 2021 in comparison to the same quarter in 2020.

As per a release issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, savings are well above 20 per cent wasteful reduction stipulated by the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry said that savings were incurred under four heads-- foreign travel (100 per cent), domestic travel (60.20 per cent), administrative expenses (85.84 per cent) and publication (79.16 per cent).

"In a comprehensive review meeting of the Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, ahead of Parliament Session beginning on Monday, Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the role of DoPT for reducing wasteful expenditure. He said that this is quite significant as all ministries have been directed by the Ministry of Finance to reduce wasteful expenditure on travel, food and conferences by 20 per cent," the release said.

The Ministry further informed that Dr Singh also reviewed the progress achieved in the Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions "in pursuance of directions given by the Prime Minister to increase efficiency in decision making in government".

"He emphasized that a timely review of the channel of submission should be undertaken to ensure prompt disposal of office files by reducing the file journey to just four layers, adopting e-Office version 7.0, digitalization of central registration unit for circulation of electronic receipts and operationalization of desk officer system," the release noted.

Commenting on India's fight against COVID, Dr Jitendra Singh said DoPT being nodal department for personnel management in respect of the Central Government, suitable instructions were issued from time to time to minimise spread during first and second wave of the pandemic.

"He said, measures like exemption from biometric attendance, regulating attendance in offices, making use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory on compatible mobile phones, extension of time limits for submission of APAR and training of frontline workers on iGoT played important role in tackling spread of COVID-19," the release added. (ANI)

