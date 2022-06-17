Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Gujarat's Kevadia tribal area, which is located in the Narmada district of Gujarat, has become a centre of attraction for tourists today due to the determination and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Minister of State for Women and Child Development and AYUSH Munjapara Mahendra.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had a dream, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and PM Modi is making that dream come true. "People are getting new employment opportunities here. Everyone comes here to see the world's largest 'Statue of Unity'," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain, Thundershowers Predicted for National Capital Today.

"Earlier when development has not reached here, before that it was completely barren land. No one came here, only tribals were her and they also roamed here and there without employment. But as soon as the Prime Minister started developing the region, then there has been a lot of development," he said.

The Union Minister said that most tourists in the world come to see the Statue of Unity.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Update: Narendra Modi Govt Increases Upper-Age Limit to 23 Years for 2022 Recruitment Amid Massive Protests.

"First of all, everyone is coming to see the world's largest Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Similarly, we are doing Narmada aarti just like the Ganga aarti. We have developed Bhool Bhulaiya garden, a forest has been developed, and a houseboat is operating here. In comparison to the past, most tourists in the world come to see the Statue of Unity today and employment has also increased here," said Mahendra.

He further said that earlier there was no employment in the area but today the people, tribals and the girls are getting employment.

"Girls here are also driving autos, girls are moving forward and unemployment has reduced completely. In pink auto, a woman feels safe as the driver is also a woman. Now, a woman can go anywhere, at any time," he added.

He said that 70 per cent of development has been done here and the rest of the development is going on.

"When the previous government was in power, PM Modi had to fast to install the gate here. As soon as Modi became the Prime Minister, in the first week, he gave permission to install the gate on the Narmada River. As of now, 70 per cent of development work has been done here and further development is going on. The development of Gujarat is happening day by day. Already, there has been a lot of development in this area," Mahendra said.

Talking about the centre of attraction in Kevadiya, the Union Minister further said that the world's largest Statue of Unity has become the most important centre of attraction.

"As attractive and beautiful as this statue is from the outside, the speciality of this statue prepared by engineers from inside is also seen in the form of a museum. In the evening the laser sound and light show at the Statue of Unity showcases the full details of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's tireless efforts. Apart from this, Children's Nutrition Park, Narmada Aarti, River Rafting and many attractions have been built in Kevadiya," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)