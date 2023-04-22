Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday demanded action against officials who allegedly leaked details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security arrangements during his scheduled visit to Kerala.

Just two days before PM Modi's visit to Kerala it is reported that the report of intelligence ADGP (Additional Director General of police) regarding the security of the PM during his visit to Kerala had allegedly been leaked to media persons and others. BJP state president K Surendran has also confirmed that he received a letter one week before which spoke of a conspiracy about an assassination threat to the PM Modi.

"People are concerned that the state government is not even capable to keep the secrecy of the security details of the Prime minister. It is a serious lapse from the side of the home department", Minister V Muraleedharan alleged in Kollam.

"This is a serious incident. If the intelligence ADGP's report leaked and reached to media and all, it shows the approach of the State government which is responsible to ensure the security of the Prime Minister. Normally the officials designated for such responsibilities only get such reports. Now all orders have come out and are in public. This is a big lapse from the side of the Home department. Action should be taken against the responsible officers," he said.

Questioning the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the minister said, "The Chief Minister who is holding the home portfolio should explain to people. The state government is not even capable to keep the secrecy of the security details of the PM, which is increasing the concern of people. Especially the recent incident of the fire attack on the train and the probe on whether there is any terror connection behind the attack. In such a situation when the Prime Minister is coming, this type of security lapse is very serious. The people of Kerala are concerned. Strict action should be taken and the CM Vijayan should explain it".

Kerala Police and security agencies have launched a probe into a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25. The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than Rs. 3200 crores. He will dedicate the Kochi Water Metro to the nation. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city, as per an official release.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister. During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Apart from this, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.As a third generation Science Park, the Digital Science Park will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Smart Materials etc.The state-of-the-art basic infrastructure will support high-end applied research by industries and the co-development of products in association with the Universities. The initial investment for Phase-1 of the project is around Rs. 200 crores while the total project outlay has been estimated at around Rs.1515 crore.

The PM will reach Kochi on 24 April and conduct a roadshow. He will attend "yuvam" programme where he will interact with young voters. (ANI)

