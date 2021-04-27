Dholpur (Raj), Apr 26 (PTI) A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.

The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, the shopkeeper locked the shop hurriedly and left for home even when two customers -- a woman and her daughter -- were present inside the store.

The shopkeeper has said that they were locked up inadvertently.

The women started crying and shouting for help but no one heard them because there was no one present near the shop. After nearly two hours, a local man heard the screams.

In the meantime, the Dholpur SP along with other police personnel were passing through the area and the man stopped them and informed that some women were crying for help.

“There was no ventilation and the woman felt suffocated within a few minutes. They started crying for help but there was no one to hear. They remained locked for nearly two hours before being rescued,” Dholpur SP Kesar Singh told PTI.

He said the police somehow managed to get the phone number of the shopkeeper Banwari and asked him to come to the shop. Now, Banwari was unable to reach the place as he was apparently held up in a marriage function.

“Since the women were constantly crying, the shutter was then broke open. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper also reached the spot. He said that he hurriedly closed the shop and forgot that there were customers inside the shop. The women were locked up accidentally,” he said.

A case against the shopkeeper was registered for violating government guidelines under the Epidemic Diseases Act and relevant IPC sections for illegal detention, the SP added.

