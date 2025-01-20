Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The mother of Sanjoy Roy, who was sentenced to life imprisonment till death for the rape and murder of the medic of R G Kar hospital on Monday, kept herself confined to her home and refused to meet reporters to comment on the verdict.

Earlier in the day when members of the media started gathering before her modest dwelling in the city, the 75-year-old woman said she is “ashamed of everything”, and told them to leave her alone.

Roy's mother Malati had said on Sunday that being the mother of three daughters, she could feel the pain of the parents of the deceased doctor and would support whatever punishment his son gets.

"If the court decides to hang him to death, I don't have any objection as his crime has been proved in the eye of the law. I will cry alone but accept it as a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny," she had said standing near her shanty.

On Monday, minutes after the judge sentenced Roy to life imprisonment till death, his mother shut herself in her home and did not respond to the queries of reporters who gathered outside telling her about the verdict.

Some time back, she shouted to the reporters: "I don't wish to say anything. I am ashamed of everything. You please go away." She then bolted the main door from inside.

Neither Malati nor any other relative of Sanjay Roy were present at the court during the day or earlier.

Sanjay has four sisters and one of them died years back.

One of the elder sisters, who lives close to Malati's home at her in-law's place, on Saturday said "There are reports in media that Sanjay was not alone at the site of crime. So I would expect that investigations must have been thorough to find not only one person's involvement in such a crime. Had others been involved directly or indirectly that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book."

A section of neighbours, who crowded near the residence, said they were of the view that Sanjay could not have committed the crime alone and must be accompanied by others who have not yet been identified.

"I have seen him in his growing-up days. He was admitted to a boxing class and was inducted into the civic volunteer wing of Kolkata Police three years back. After that, he shifted to Kolkata Police barracks and we didn't see him in the area,” said Urmila Mahato, a neighbour.

After he joined the boxing club, he turned to alcohol and had kept bad company, she said.

“However, it was unimaginable that he would be convicted for raping and murdering a woman,” Mahato said.

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death on Monday after he was convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Additional District and Sessions Judge in Sealdah, Anirban Das, had on Saturday found Roy guilty of committing the crime against the postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 last year.

The heinous crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal.

