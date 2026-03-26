New Delhi, March 26: A shocking discovery in Reedley has uncovered a clandestine biolab operation now at the centre of a major national security investigation in the United States. What began as a routine inspection by a local officer quickly escalated into a case involving dangerous pathogens, counterfeit medical supplies, and suspicious international funding links.

The alarming case surfaced when code enforcement officer Jesalyn Harper entered a seemingly vacant warehouse and was met with a foul odour and disturbing findings. Inside, authorities later identified vials labelled with infectious agents such as HIV, malaria, Covid-19, and SARS. Refrigerators marked “Ebola” and “Blood” raised further concern, while thousands of lab mice were found, contributing to the unsanitary conditions. ‘Lockdown in India’ Trends Again: From 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic Memories to 2026 Geopolitical Fears.

China-Linked Biolab in California Busted with HIV Samples and Fake COVID-19 Tests

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Investigators revealed that the facility was allegedly being used to assemble and distribute fraudulent Covid-19 test kits imported from China. These kits were reportedly repackaged and falsely marketed as American-made products. According to prosecutors, the operation generated nearly USD 1.7 million through deceptive practices.

The case led to charges against Jia Bei Zhu, also known as David He, who faces allegations including fraud, misbranding medical devices, and providing false statements. His associate, Zhaoyan Wang, is also implicated but is believed to have fled to China. Zhu has denied all allegations, claiming the warehouse was only used for storage. Fact Check: Did BBC Report That COVID-19 Vaccinated People Will Die by June 2026?

Further raising concerns, a U.S. congressional panel, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, reported that Zhu received over USD 1.3 million in unexplained payments from Chinese banks. Lawmakers have described the case as a “grave national security risk,” highlighting vulnerabilities in monitoring unregulated biological facilities.

The investigation expanded beyond California when authorities conducted a raid in Las Vegas, uncovering additional hazardous materials and weapons. A suspect, Ori Solomon, was arrested in connection with the findings.

Federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, continue to analyse hundreds of unidentified samples. However, officials admit that regulatory gaps have complicated efforts, as many substances were not formally classified under existing rules.

Experts warn that the Reedley case exposes a dangerous loophole: the lack of oversight for small, independent biolabs. As investigations continue, authorities fear this could be part of a wider network spanning multiple states and countries, raising urgent questions about biosecurity and global health safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).