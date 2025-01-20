Hyderabad, January 20: A 26-year-old student from Hyderabad was killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Washington DC. K. Ravi Teja’s family members received the shocking news on Monday. The student died on the spot when he was shot at a gas station. According to the North American Association of Indian Students (NAAIS), the incident occurred hours before President Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term.

However, the details of the incident were immediately not known. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation. The authorities were probing the incident from all angles including hate crime. Ravi Teja, Youth From Hyderabad, Killed in Shooting Incident on Washington Avenue in US (See Pics and Videos).

Student Ravi Teja Shot Dead in Washington DC

A resident of Green Hills Colony in Chaitanyapuri, Ravi Teja had moved to the United States in March 2022 to pursue a Master’s degree in business administration. After completing his studies, he had been searching for a job. The tragic incident left Ravi Teja’s family in deep shock. A pall of gloom descended on the house as relatives and friends poured in to offer their condolences. Ravi Teja’s father K. Chandramouli was inconsolable. The family has requested the Central and state governments to help in bringing the body home.

Ravi Teja is the second youth from Telangana to be shot dead by assailants in the US in the last four months. On September 29, 2024, a youth from the Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station where he was working. Sai Teja Nukarapu (22) was shot at by the assailants at a gas station near Chicago. Indian Student Killed in Scotland: 22-Year-Old Woman of Indian Origin Santra Saju Found Dead in Water Near Newbridge.

According to information received by Nukarapu’s family, he was not on duty when the incident happened but was helping a friend who asked him to stay on for some time. Nukarapu completed his BBA in India and was pursuing MBA in the US. The deceased had gone to the US only four months ago and was doing a part-time job.

