Etawah(UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Three children were killed and another got seriously injured when a mound of earth collapsed on them in Gulab ki Gadhia village on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening when the children were playing near the mound outside the village, SP City Kapil Dev Singh said.

Also Read | Credit Quality of India Inc Strengthens in April-September 2022, Says ICRA.

The deceased have been identified as Sonakshi, 6, Jhanvi, 9, and Prashant, 8, he said.

The villagers immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the children but three of them had died before they could be brought out, the SP said, adding that the injured child was undergoing treatment.

Also Read | PhonePe Moves Domicile From Singapore to India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)