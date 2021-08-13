Indore, Aug 13 (PTI) The genome sequencing of samples of two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they were infected with the Delta variant of the virus, a senior official from Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Northeast India, West Bengal, Bihar to Continue Till August 15, Says IMD.

The samples were sent in July and a report from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had arrived now, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19 here, adding that both had recovered since.

Also Read | Adi Godrej to Step Down as Chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd on October 1, Younger Brother Nadir Godrej To Succeed Him.

He said some Delta variant cases had been found in Indore earlier, but no Delta Plus variant case has been detected in the district so far.

Indore, with a population of approximately 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)