Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, the state Health Department said.

The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten deaths in 24 hour.

A total of 1,175 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,69,465, the department said.

With 619 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 67,188 while that of Bhopal rose to 49,489 with the addition of 460 cases.

Indore has so far reported 953 deaths with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours, while the toll in Bhopal rose to 628 with one more fatality.

Indore now has 2,834 active cases while Bhopal has 3,455 such cases.

With 26,701 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 62.97 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,86,407, new cases 2,142, death toll 3,947, recovered 2,69,465, active cases 12,995, number of tests so far 62,97,029.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)