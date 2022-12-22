Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth was arrested for putting a photo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a separatist leader, on his tractor during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the rally was organised in Ranjhi locality on the occasion of a fest of Guru Govind Singh in the district two days ago. The accused has been identified as Paramjeet Singh and he runs a dairy business.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said, "During the rally, the youth participated in the rally and he placed an internet downloaded image of Bhindranwale before his tractor. When the police received information about the incident, they immediately verified the matter with the help of CCTV footage and video recording."

"After that a case was registered against the accused under sections 505 (1), 153 (A) and others of the IPC and arrested the accused. The accused has been sent to the Jail," SP Bahuguna said.

"It is a serious offence as Bhindranwale used to represent a separatist tendency. During interrogation the accused told police that he knew Bhindranwale as a saint and that is why he placed his photo before his tractor in the rally. The accused runs a dairy business in the district. Further investigation into the matter is going on and if any other accused found its involvement in the case then action would be taken against them too,"Bahuguna added. (ANI)

