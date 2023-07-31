Rewa (MP), Jul 31 (PTI) Fifty people complained of suffering electric shocks after a live wire fell on a shed at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a temple in Deotalab, some 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

At least 50 persons complained of receiving electric shocks after a live wire fell on a tin shed at the temple during the day, Mangawa's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Kripashankar Dwivedi said.

Ten persons were brought for treatment to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, while some were treated at the community health centres in Naigarhi and Mauganj, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) BL Mishra said.

The health condition of all the affected people was fine, he said.

