Dindori (MP), Mar 29 (PTI) Fifty-seven students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in a government school in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

A girl student spotted a lizard in the lentils in her plate, said LS Paraste, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Keolari under Samnapur block here.

"As many as 57 students fell ill after having their mid-day meal. They complained of vomiting and abdominal pain, and were rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.

Health department official Vikram Singh said all the children are out of danger and currently under observation of doctors.

